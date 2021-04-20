Trattoria Pinocchio
401 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-392-1472
More info
Sat - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri 10:30am - 11pm
Little Italy: Pinocchio Italian TrattoriaOkay so it is a little cheesy to have Pinocchio marionettes dangling lifeless from a bar light fixture but after returning from Italy I was in the mood for fresh pasta and people watching and in no mood to judge.
Trattoria Pinocchio is reasonably priced and offers some amazing food including fresh pasta and an outdoor patio where Chinatown and Little Italy meet. The characters walking by are colourful and I could sit in the sunshine for hours over a campari or aperol, a bowl of steaming Tortellini alla Boscaiola or Ravioli di Vitello just like I did on the streets of Florence in front of a trattoria I'll never remember the name of...but luckily I've got my go to Italian joint a lot closer than Italy is and it is called Pinocchio!