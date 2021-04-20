Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Trattoria Pinocchio

401 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-392-1472
Little Italy: Pinocchio Italian Trattoria San Francisco California United States

More info

Sat - Thur 11:30am - 11pm
Fri 10:30am - 11pm

Little Italy: Pinocchio Italian Trattoria

Okay so it is a little cheesy to have Pinocchio marionettes dangling lifeless from a bar light fixture but after returning from Italy I was in the mood for fresh pasta and people watching and in no mood to judge.

Trattoria Pinocchio is reasonably priced and offers some amazing food including fresh pasta and an outdoor patio where Chinatown and Little Italy meet. The characters walking by are colourful and I could sit in the sunshine for hours over a campari or aperol, a bowl of steaming Tortellini alla Boscaiola or Ravioli di Vitello just like I did on the streets of Florence in front of a trattoria I'll never remember the name of...but luckily I've got my go to Italian joint a lot closer than Italy is and it is called Pinocchio!
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points