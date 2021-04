Trattoria Neapolis 336 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA

Trattoria Neapolis Trattoria Neapolis is one of the most beautiful restaurants in Pasadena, with high ceilings over the bar, deep booths with mirrors and tile-work adorning the walls, a decorative wrought-iron railing along the balcony overlooking the bar, and a bright garden room entrance for weekend brunch. They serve many Italian favorites and have a great selection of Italian and Californian wines, local artisan beers, and creative craft cocktails.