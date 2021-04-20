Where are you going?
Trattoria la Scogliera - Cucina Tipica 5 Terre

Via Renato Birolli
Sat - Thur 11am - 11pm

Mussel mayhem

While Vernazza and Monteroso were nearly devastated by the floods and mudslides of October 2011, Manarola luckily fared much better. Only now nearly back to normal, the villages welcome visitors to enjoy the bounty of her waters --- especially platters heaving with tender, plump, briny orange mussels. Down a plate on the terrace of the trattoria, and watch the town unfold on the main street in front of you.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

Loreta
over 6 years ago

Mixed fried fish

For fast snack on your way or take away to your terrace, fast made pizza and fish snack

