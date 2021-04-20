Trattoria la Scogliera - Cucina Tipica 5 Terre Via Renato Birolli

More info Sat - Thur 11am - 11pm

Mussel mayhem While Vernazza and Monteroso were nearly devastated by the floods and mudslides of October 2011, Manarola luckily fared much better. Only now nearly back to normal, the villages welcome visitors to enjoy the bounty of her waters --- especially platters heaving with tender, plump, briny orange mussels. Down a plate on the terrace of the trattoria, and watch the town unfold on the main street in front of you.