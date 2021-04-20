Trapeze School
353 West St, New York, NY 10014, USA
| +1 212-242-8769
Fly High With a View of ManhattanFor years, I would run along the West Side Highway during the spring through fall months and see people acrobating across the sky, above the parking garage of Pier 40. I always wanted to try it out myself, but didn't create the time for it-- until I did. And then, I was hooked.
New York Trapeze school is a year-round operation, but in the warmer, non-winter months of the year, you can take classes for $60 per session, with an incredible view of New York City. Up on the platform before you soar through the air (after proper instruction and with full harness and safety equipment), take in the views of Lady Liberty and the Freedom Tower in front of you, with a 360 degree full panoramic view of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey 'boroughs' of Jersey City and Hoboken across the river.
Classes can be taken individually or you can purchase a group class pass; the sensation of flying through the air on a beautiful New York City day, or an evening class where the entire skyline is lit up, is so addicting that one class won't be enough, I assure you.