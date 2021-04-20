Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Trapeze High LLC

2470 Melru Ln, Escondido, CA 92026, USA
Website
| +1 619-318-0833
Fly the trapeze in Escondido, CA Escondido California United States

More info

Sat, Sun 10am - 5:30pm
Wed, Fri 6pm - 7:30pm

Fly the trapeze in Escondido, CA

Escondido has the only flying trapeze school in San Diego county. It was a fortunate accident that the owner, Dave, became interested in trapeze arts. He was at a little league game with his son and a couple of the team members were late, when he asked why, they told him it was because they were at trapeze class.

Now, he runs a trapeze and circus arts school from a huge trapeze set up in his backyard. They have an excellent safety rating and no one has ever been injured at his school.

If you're looking for something unique to do- this definitely makes the list- and with the backdrop of the Escondido hills and the open sky, the flying trapeze is an exhilarating experience!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points