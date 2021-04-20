Trapeze High LLC
2470 Melru Ln, Escondido, CA 92026, USA
| +1 619-318-0833
Sat, Sun 10am - 5:30pm
Wed, Fri 6pm - 7:30pm
Fly the trapeze in Escondido, CAEscondido has the only flying trapeze school in San Diego county. It was a fortunate accident that the owner, Dave, became interested in trapeze arts. He was at a little league game with his son and a couple of the team members were late, when he asked why, they told him it was because they were at trapeze class.
Now, he runs a trapeze and circus arts school from a huge trapeze set up in his backyard. They have an excellent safety rating and no one has ever been injured at his school.
If you're looking for something unique to do- this definitely makes the list- and with the backdrop of the Escondido hills and the open sky, the flying trapeze is an exhilarating experience!