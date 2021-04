Trapeze High LLC

Fly the trapeze in Escondido, CA

Escondido has the only flying trapeze school in San Diego county. It was a fortunate accident that the owner, Dave, became interested in trapeze arts. He was at a little league game with his son and a couple of the team members were late, when he asked why, they told him it was because they were at trapeze class.Now, he runs a trapeze and circus arts school from a huge trapeze set up in his backyard. They have an excellent safety rating and no one has ever been injured at his school.If you're looking for something unique to do- this definitely makes the list- and with the backdrop of the Escondido hills and the open sky, the flying trapeze is an exhilarating experience!