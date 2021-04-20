Transat AG2R Racers
Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Photo courtesy of Laurent Benoit, Tourism St Barths/saintbarth-tourisme.com
Welcome the Ocean RacersThe incredible Transat AG2R arrived in St Barths between April 21 and May 13, bringing to the island some of the world's most talented ocean racers. The event causes plenty of commotion on race-mad St Barths, with locals and visitors coming out to get a glimpse of the Figaro boats as they come in off the horizon. Grab a conch shell or foghorn and welcome the boats to dry land.
Keep an eye on the St Barths tourism site for details on 2015 events.