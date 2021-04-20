Where are you going?
Transat AG2R Racers

Saint Barthelemy, St Barthélemy
Welcome the Ocean Racers

The incredible Transat AG2R arrived in St Barths between April 21 and May 13, bringing to the island some of the world's most talented ocean racers. The event causes plenty of commotion on race-mad St Barths, with locals and visitors coming out to get a glimpse of the Figaro boats as they come in off the horizon. Grab a conch shell or foghorn and welcome the boats to dry land.

Keep an eye on the St Barths tourism site for details on 2015 events.



By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
