Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum 50 S River Ave, Weston, WV 26452, USA

A Haunting in West Virginia The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum, constructed between 1858 and 1881, is the largest hand-cut stone masonry building in North America, and is purportedly the second largest in the world, behind the Kremlin. Originally designed to house 250 people, it opened to patients in 1864 and reached its peak in the 1950's with 2,400 patients in overcrowded and generally poor conditions. Changes in the treatment of mental illness and the physical deterioration of the facility forced its closure in 1994 inflicting a devastating effect on the local economy. To help raise money for ongoing restoration, guided historic tours are available from April to November where visitors can learn the architectural history, daily life, treatment of patients, and medical procedures. For the bold and intrepid, daytime and nighttime paranormal tours as well as overnight ghost hunts are provided year round. Bring a camera, flashlight, digital recorder, and or EMF meter to explore the hotspots and perhaps encounter some of the better-known spirits of this massive edifice and its surrounding facilities.