Trancoso

6420 Trancoso, Portugal
Website
The Historical village of Trancoso Trancoso Portugal

The Historical village of Trancoso

The historical village of Trancoso, which seems as stayed still since Medieval times, is well known for its Jewish remains. If you walk through the narrow streets and pay attention carefully to some of the houses, you notice the symbols of Star of David alongside the Cross, which represent the existence of Jews who were trying to hide their identity.
In the middle of the village you can find the Isaac Cardoso center for Jewish Interpretation, which is named after a 17th-century Trancoso - born physician and philosopher who came from a family of B’nai Anusim. (Reverse Marranos)

Cardoso later moved to Spain with his family and then fled to Venice to escape the Inquisition, where he and his brother Miguel publicly embraced Judaism.

The initiative for the center came from Trancoso’s mayor, Julio Sarmento, who invested more than $1.5 million to build the modern structure, which includes an exhibition about the Jewish history of Portugal and the renewal of Jewish life in this region in recent years.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

