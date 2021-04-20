Tramsheds Harold Park
Housed in the revitalized Rozelle Tramway Depot, Tramsheds has fast become one of the city’s most exciting culinary destinations, thanks to new concepts from some of Sydney’s favorite chefs. Bodega 1904 (from the team behind Bodega and Porteño) offers Latin-inspired tapas paired with Australian, Spanish, and Argentine wines, while Butcher and the Farmer serves house-made delicacies to diners, some of whom are seated inside a restored Sydney tram. Garcon does coffee (from owner Ed Cutcliffe’s Little Marionette beans) as well as cocktails and holds events like coffee cuppings and silent movie nights. Other standouts include Flour Eggs Water, Osaka Trading Co, Belles Hot Chicken, and yet another Gelato Messina. If that’s not enough, Artisan Lane hosts cooking classes, events, and pop-up producers.