Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tramsheds Harold Park

1 Dalgal Way, Forest Lodge NSW 2037, Australia
Website
| +61 2 8398 5695
Tramsheds Harold Park Forest Lodge Australia

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Tramsheds Harold Park

Housed in the revitalized Rozelle Tramway Depot, Tramsheds has fast become one of the city’s most exciting culinary destinations, thanks to new concepts from some of Sydney’s favorite chefs. Bodega 1904 (from the team behind Bodega and Porteño) offers Latin-inspired tapas paired with Australian, Spanish, and Argentine wines, while Butcher and the Farmer serves house-made delicacies to diners, some of whom are seated inside a restored Sydney tram. Garcon does coffee (from owner Ed Cutcliffe’s Little Marionette beans) as well as cocktails and holds events like coffee cuppings and silent movie nights. Other standouts include Flour Eggs Water, Osaka Trading Co, Belles Hot Chicken, and yet another Gelato Messina. If that’s not enough, Artisan Lane hosts cooking classes, events, and pop-up producers.
By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points