Trajes de Charro FM
República del Ecuador 16, Lagunilla, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5529 8381
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Shop for Mariachi and Charro ClothingThere's an absolute art in dressing like a mariachi or charro (Mexican rodeo riders), and the clothing of both groups share some similarities: form-fitting suits, jackets (and, in the case of mariachis, pants) with metallic adornments, silk bows, Mexican-made cowboy boots, and, of course, the all-important sombrero.
If you're shopping for your inner mariachi or charro, then Trajes de Charro FM in the Centro Histórico is a good place (though, it should be noted, not the only one) to shop alongside the pros. Bring plenty of pesos or plastic-- these duds aren't cheap.