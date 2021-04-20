Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Trajes de Charro FM

República del Ecuador 16, Lagunilla, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5529 8381
Shop for Mariachi and Charro Clothing Mexico City Mexico

Shop for Mariachi and Charro Clothing

There's an absolute art in dressing like a mariachi or charro (Mexican rodeo riders), and the clothing of both groups share some similarities: form-fitting suits, jackets (and, in the case of mariachis, pants) with metallic adornments, silk bows, Mexican-made cowboy boots, and, of course, the all-important sombrero.

If you're shopping for your inner mariachi or charro, then Trajes de Charro FM in the Centro Histórico is a good place (though, it should be noted, not the only one) to shop alongside the pros. Bring plenty of pesos or plastic-- these duds aren't cheap.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original casa de las olas.jpg?1479409414?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points