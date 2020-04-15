Blue Roosters and Skeletal Horses...What's next?
Trafalgar Square is home to the National Gallery, Nelson's column, a disturbing number of pigeons and four large plinths. Three of the four plinths hold permanent statues of George IV and two famous generals. The fourth plinth showcases an ongoing display of contemporary art. Past commissions include a marble torso of artist Alison Lapper, a spectacular version of Nelson's Ship (in a bottle), a blue rooster, a boy on a rocking horse, a multicolored glass model of a hotel, 100 days of open, public forum and a riderless, skeletal horse. Provocative, interesting and always free.
By
Megan
, AFAR Local Expert