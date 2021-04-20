Traditional Lanzhou Hand-Pulled Noodles Zhongshan Avenue (West)

Heaven Is Hand-Pulled Noodles Made Fresh for You While there's only one location marked here, you'll see dozens of these small noodle shops throughout Guangzhou, recognizable by wood-and-marble tables, a standard green-and-yellow sign (look for the characters 兰州 and 面), and picture menus posted on the walls. The dishes are nearly all variations on a theme: simple hand-pulled noodles with beef, lamb, and/or vegetables. Some have broth, some don't—it's up to you. I highly recommend peeping into the kitchen to watch the semi-athletic stretching that turns the fresh dough into steaming hot noodles for your meal.



Most places serve all plates with a small bowl of plain, flavorful broth while you wait. Lanzhou Noodle Shops are all halal, so you won't find pork or alcohol here, but you will find a delicious plate of inexpensive, flavorful noodles. My favorite: lamb and eggplant.