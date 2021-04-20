Trader Vic's Lounge 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

Cheers To A Classic At Trader Vic’s Tucked between Circa 55 and the Aqua Star Pool, Trader Vic’s is yet another example of the Beverly Hilton’s reverence for the past. A Polynesian theme—complete with wood-slab tables and bamboo-backed chairs—serves as a laidback setting for a menu of more than 70 drinks. Of course, you can make use of the bar’s 100-year-old Chinese ovens and order some food, but c’mon: the real reason you’re here is to truly feel like you’re on vacation. That’s why you should go straight for the Mai Tai. It has been the bar’s signature concoction for 40 years.



It may be more difficult to justify a midday drink rather than a nightcap anywhere else, but not at Trader Vic’s. Sit in one of the throwback tiki bar’s wooden chairs, or step out onto the outdoor patio to sip in the sun.

