Trader Todd's

3216 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-348-3250
Karaoke for the Tiki Inclined Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Thur 4pm - 2am
Fri 3pm - 2am
Sat 3pm - 3am

Karaoke for the Tiki Inclined

Yeah, you know you want to sing karaoke. And you know why you want to do it at Trader Todd’s? Because they’re also a tiki bar. For people who have a little bit of stage fright (like me) and don’t love singing in front of people (also me) but when there’s a big bowl of boozy goodness with a few umbrellas in it, karaoke seems like a good idea (might be me), Trader Todd’s has everything you need.

Tiki bar? Check. Karaoke every night of the week? Check. Cubs game on the TV so you can focus on something other than that regrettable group version of Bohemian Rhapsody? Check and check.

Have a Shark Attack and then sing your heart out at Trader Todd’s. If you aren’t at Wrigley Field, It’s the thing to do in Wrigleyville!


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

