Tracy Arm Fjord
Tracy ArmSailing threw Tracy Arm, a beautiful glacier fjord approximately 6 hours south of Juneau is spectacular with waterfalls and inlets around every knock 'n cranny. Any trip to Southeast Alaska is not complete without it nor is a copy of John Muir's "Travesl in Alaska" to see the true natural beauty of the place and why it's compared to Yosemite.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
Kayaking and Camping in the Tracy Arm Fjord
Picture a magical place filled with glaciers, waterfalls and otherworldly aquamarine waters. A place where the forces of Nature are on display for you to enjoy. The crack of the glacier as it calves off into the water. The sound and sight of waterfall after waterfall filled with what was just moments before a part of the glacier. The delicious taste of glacial water you don't need to treat before you drink. The inquisitive stare of harbor seals as you pass by in the water.
You can enjoy all this as part of a small group on a guided kayaking and camping adventure. I spent three days and two nights here and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire life. Definitely not for the faint-of-heart, you will see what the tour boats and cruise ships can't offer you; the 'true' Alaskan experience!
You can enjoy all this as part of a small group on a guided kayaking and camping adventure. I spent three days and two nights here and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire life. Definitely not for the faint-of-heart, you will see what the tour boats and cruise ships can't offer you; the 'true' Alaskan experience!
over 5 years ago
Tracy Arm Fjord
Spend the day navigating the Tracy Arm Fjord, whether by a jet boat, floatplane or a larger tour boat. You'll cruise past icebergs, waterfalls and curious seals, and past cliffs rising up from the sea. You’ll view the breathtaking North Sawyer Glacier, which cannot be approached by large cruise ships and which few visitors get to see. Wildlife is abundant here—eagles, whales and bears are not uncommon, and you may even see orcas. Most trips include a naturalist guide who can help you make sense of all you’re seeing. Just don’t forget the camera.