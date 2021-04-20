Kayaking and Camping in the Tracy Arm Fjord

Picture a magical place filled with glaciers, waterfalls and otherworldly aquamarine waters. A place where the forces of Nature are on display for you to enjoy. The crack of the glacier as it calves off into the water. The sound and sight of waterfall after waterfall filled with what was just moments before a part of the glacier. The delicious taste of glacial water you don't need to treat before you drink. The inquisitive stare of harbor seals as you pass by in the water.



You can enjoy all this as part of a small group on a guided kayaking and camping adventure. I spent three days and two nights here and it was one of the most memorable experiences of my entire life. Definitely not for the faint-of-heart, you will see what the tour boats and cruise ships can't offer you; the 'true' Alaskan experience!