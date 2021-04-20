Townsman
One of Boston
’s best restaurants is easy to find: It’s right on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. After spending a decade raising the bar on charcuterie at Providence’s late, lamented Farmstead, chef Matt Jennings packed up his cheese board and relocated north to Boston
in 2015. You’ll pay for the privilege eating here, but a meal at Townsman is a barrage of flavors—from the carefully curated cheeses and meats to shellfish served on tiered plates that demand sharing. Warm up your palate with soft brown bread before plunging into the striped bass crudo, bluefish pâté (a recipe from Jennings’s mom), and foie gras sprinkled with summer-fresh blueberries. The crudo counter and late-night cocktail bar are convivial spaces for getting to know fellow diners.