Town Restaurant

1 Fullerton Square, Singapore 049178
| +65 6877 8128
Sun - Sat 6:30am - 11:30pm
Town Restaurant at the Fullerton Hotel offers an impressive buffet spread and a la carte options featuring everything from the freshest seafood to Singaporean classics like laksa and chicken rice and international favorites like pizza and their signature burgers. In the evenings on weekends the outdoor terrace, which overlooks the Singapore river, fires up the BBQ with even more tempting options.

On Sundays, Town Restaurant hosts one of the city's favorite champagne brunches. It's a wonderful indulgence for a special occasion or just because.
By Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
