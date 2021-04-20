San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Town Hall

A Southern restaurant with chandeliers and a jazz and blues sound track, Town Hall gives the classic seafood stew a Big Easy bent. Herbsaint liquor, fennel, and chili flakes spice up an Early Girl tomato broth, and Louisiana crawfish and deep-fried softshell snow crab perch on top. Red pepper aioli, slathered on grilled bread, is a nice accompaniment.