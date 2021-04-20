Where are you going?
Town Hall

342 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Website
| +1 415-908-3900
Town Hall, San Francisco

I like the informality of this San Francisco restaurant. The food is always good and the staff always friendly. The menu has a Southern influence so you can expect to see barbecue shrimp, gumbo, hush puppies, and of course fried chicken. It’s not part of my training diet, but I go hear when I want to celebrate and splurge. —Sir Russell Coutts
By Afar Magazine

Serena Renner
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago

San Francisco's Best Cioppino: Town Hall

A Southern restaurant with chandeliers and a jazz and blues sound track, Town Hall gives the classic seafood stew a Big Easy bent. Herbsaint liquor, fennel, and chili flakes spice up an Early Girl tomato broth, and Louisiana crawfish and deep-fried softshell snow crab perch on top. Red pepper aioli, slathered on grilled bread, is a nice accompaniment.

