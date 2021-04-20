Tower Bridge Tower Bridge, United Kingdom

Standing on the Tower Bridge This is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it feels ordinary at first, even if you can recognize its pillars from a mile away, the great thing about standing on the Tower Bridge is that everything around it keeps changing. Watch the city's buildings, the boats on the Thames, the crowds on its edges, or the clouds in the sky: When you're on the Tower Bridge, the perch may be the same, but the sights are always just a little bit different.