Tower Bridge
Tower Bridge, United Kingdom
Standing on the Tower BridgeThis is a landmark that is so familiar, so often seen, that to visit it -- even for the first time -- feels almost ordinary. You know the Tower Bridge. You've seen it in storybooks and on movie screens. You get it. Right? Nope. Because even if it feels ordinary at first, even if you can recognize its pillars from a mile away, the great thing about standing on the Tower Bridge is that everything around it keeps changing. Watch the city's buildings, the boats on the Thames, the crowds on its edges, or the clouds in the sky: When you're on the Tower Bridge, the perch may be the same, but the sights are always just a little bit different.
over 4 years ago
Tower Bridge
almost 7 years ago
The Most Picturesque Bridge
And I thought we were lucky with the Golden Gate Bridge!
I went to Tower Bridge about an hour before sunset, and it was a magical time to go. The colors of the sky tinted the bridge to the point where it almost looked pink.
I was also fortunate enough to witness the bridge open up for several boats!
over 4 years ago
Tower Bridge
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
That Blue
I know it's a tourist hot spot but as a fan of architecture - I definitely recommend checking out the Tower bridge. The color of the bridge on a warm summer day in London is a must see.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Sunset in London
It took me 3 visits to London to finally catch a beautiful sunset. London is not known for beautiful blue sky but this time it was a treat indeed.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Gaze at Iconic Landmarks
London's popular suspension bridge, Tower Bridge was built in the nineteenth century. It consists of two massive towers joint by walkways. It opens its bascules to allow ships to pass through. Visit The Tower Bridge Museum in the South Tower and opt for the Tower Bridge Experience. It introduces visitors to the history and functioning of the bridge and offers amazing views from the upper walkway.
The towers and walkways of the bridge are strategically lit at night and make for perfect photographs. You cannot miss the Shard, the tallest building in Western Europe, in the backdrop.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Thames by Night
The best way to see the Thames is by night on the Thames Clipper, which runs from spring to autumn. The commuter river service is only a small supplement to a normal Oyster fare, and if you take it east from Waterloo you'll enjoy the lights of London's most famous sights, from Big Ben and the Eye up to Tower Bridge. And yes, it's just as much fun in the daytime, too.
almost 7 years ago
Iconic London
Every major city tends to have at least one, if not more, iconic symbol that defines it. I find that seeing these symbols in person helps to define the reality of where I am.
almost 7 years ago
Walk Along River Thames to Tower Bridge
The walk along River Thames is so relaxing and actually if you brought gym clothes this might be a nice time for a run. Start from London bridge and as you are getting closer to Tower bridge you will find the Tower of London and a great few of the Tower bridge. If you stay into the later evening the bridge illuminated is quite a beautiful sight.
almost 7 years ago
Tower Bridge for Kids
Hands-down, Tower Bridge is London's ultimate number-one tourist landmark.
The drawbridge-style bascules, more commonly referred as the "see-saw" parts, are still raised over 1,000 times a year to allow tall ships, cruise lines, and cargo ships to pass. And the drawing of the bridge is a real winner for kids of all ages.
Try to hang out by the base of the Tower to observe all the action up close.
Also try and time your visit to the bridge according to the drawing timetable that's listed and updated on a daily basis from the Tower Bridge website.
My kids and I stumbled upon the drawing of the bridge by accident. The experience turned out to be a brilliant one. However be advised that 10 minutes before the bridge is raised, there will be L-O-U-D bells that ring through the building. The ringing of the bells could be easily mistaken as a fire alarm of some kind. And to be honest, when I first heard the bells ringing I was panic stricken, but we ended up pleasantly surprised a few minutes later.
almost 7 years ago
Tower Bridge by Night
Of all the bridges in all the cities I've visited, Tower Bridge is my favorite. Located next to the Tower of London, it's a joy to gaze upon or walk over. The word 'majestic' doesn't accurately describe this gem!
almost 7 years ago
View from Tower Bridge
Day at the Tower and Tower Bridge.