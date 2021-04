Hands-down, Tower Bridge is London 's ultimate number-one tourist landmark.The drawbridge-style bascules, more commonly referred as the "see-saw" parts, are still raised over 1,000 times a year to allow tall ships, cruise lines, and cargo ships to pass. And the drawing of the bridge is a real winner for kids of all ages.Try to hang out by the base of the Tower to observe all the action up close.Also try and time your visit to the bridge according to the drawing timetable that's listed and updated on a daily basis from the Tower Bridge website.My kids and I stumbled upon the drawing of the bridge by accident. The experience turned out to be a brilliant one. However be advised that 10 minutes before the bridge is raised, there will be L-O-U-D bells that ring through the building. The ringing of the bells could be easily mistaken as a fire alarm of some kind. And to be honest, when I first heard the bells ringing I was panic stricken, but we ended up pleasantly surprised a few minutes later.