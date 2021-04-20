Tournament of Roses Parade

See The Rose Parade Floats After Sleeping In

Unless you want to run on a small amount of sleep or a large amount of coffee, the idea of getting up early to watch the Rose Parade in person seems about as likely as sticking to a New Year’s resolution past March. While there are certainly thousands of people who line the parade route each year – this is, after all, a world famous event – you can still sleep in and see the floats later on New Year’s Day. After the five-mile celebration has ended, the kaleidoscopic floats are parked near the parade route to be admired within arm’s reach. The 2015 showcase takes place from January 1st through January 3rd on E. Sierra Madre Boulevard and E. Washington Boulevard, with a $10 admission for adults. Stroll the closed-off streets with carnival food in hand, and glimpse the imaginative arrangements for an afternoon. When you can arrive at your leisure, the parade’s decorative gems take on a new splendor.