Tournai Tournai, 7500 Tournai, Belgium

Summer days in Tournai What can you do in Tournai, Belgium these days? You can see it's beautiful center with the oldest Belfry in Belgium which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. Go to the top of it and get the best views in town. If you have kids they can have allot of fun at the little carnival that is set up in the center, with rides and trampolines. Take a ride in a Segway. Enjoy a slushy or a cold beer. Have a bowl of delicious Belgian mussels and fries. Visit the Natural History Museum and Vivarium, not too far from the center of town. There are lots of fun things to do in Tournai these days. Tournai is also the only Flemish city in Belgium where the spoken language is French. It's a beautiful place and not very touristy at all, a hidden gem really.