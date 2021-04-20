Tournai Tournai, 7500 Tournai, Belgium

Natural History Museum and Vivarium We took the kids here today. We spent some time looking at all the animals on display. Although it's pretty small there are allot of animals on display. A large number of mammals, birds and marine animals are behind glass compartments all along the wall and in the middle there are displayed large herbivores such as zebra, giraffe, antelopes and large carnivores like the cheetah, lions, bears and a puma. Very interesting. Until September 1st they are also displaying live reptiles such as snakes and lizards, a few small aquariums of fish and even 2 young alligators. Our kids had a good time guessing the animals. The only downside is that the explanation cards are not in English but 90% of them you can tell or figure out what it is. But having a small pocket dictionary would help for sure.