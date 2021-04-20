Tourist Club
Huckleberry Trail
| +1 415-388-9987
A Secret Spot for Day DrinkingI've lived in San Francisco for two years and had always heard rumors of a magical beer garden that you could hike to over in Marin. My friend Marisa and I finally embarked on a Saturday adventure to see if it really existed. There are two main trails to reach the Tourist Club, the Redwood Trail and the Sun Trail. Marisa and I knew we were getting close when we saw rowdy, tipsy hikers passing the opposite way.
When you first come upon the Tourist Club, it looks like some type of mirage - a huge Bavarian-style house with wraparound porches and decks filled with people drinking steins of beer and playing board games at picnic tables. It's the perfect spot to spend an afternoon.
The Tourist Club is actually part of the worldwide Nature Friends organization, which promotes outdoor activities. The members-only club opens one weekend a month for guests so check ahead before you begin your hike. And don't miss their annual Oktoberfest celebration, held each September.