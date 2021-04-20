Where are you going?
Toto's Garage Pub & Restaurant

90-9, 16th Rd, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
Website
Dress Up for a Night Out in Bandra Mumbai India

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30pm - 12:30am

For a night on the town, head to the party suburb of Mumbai, Bandra, in your finest shoes and at your photogenic best. This is, after all, where the city’s most fashionable gather to have a good time.

There are a multitude of cafes, dining options, pubs, lounges, and nightclubs to choose from. But keep in mind that the night ends early (usually around 1 a.m.).

For starters here are a few options: Toto's Garage Pub (for pitchers of beer), Hawaiian Shack (for retro goodness), or The Big Nasty (for rum bowls and a bit of dancing).

By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

