Toto's Garage Pub & Restaurant 90-9, 16th Rd, Pali Village, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India

Dress Up for a Night Out in Bandra For a night on the town, head to the party suburb of Mumbai, Bandra, in your finest shoes and at your photogenic best. This is, after all, where the city’s most fashionable gather to have a good time.



There are a multitude of cafes, dining options, pubs, lounges, and nightclubs to choose from. But keep in mind that the night ends early (usually around 1 a.m.).



For starters here are a few options: Toto's Garage Pub (for pitchers of beer), Hawaiian Shack (for retro goodness), or The Big Nasty (for rum bowls and a bit of dancing).



