Totokaelo
1523 10th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
| +1 844-868-6523
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Reach the Edge of Stars at Totokaelo in SeattleThe fabulous and creative Jill Wenger created and founded the beautiful Totokaelo in 2003 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. This store is truly a purveyor of beautifully designed and thoughtfully curated fashion and objects, as the website proclaims.
At Totokaelo, they "represent artists and designers whom they believe to have an independent and thoughtful sense of beauty and believe the art and objects a person chooses for their life are a reflection of values and perspective."
Totokaelo means 'to reach the edge of the stars' in Latin, and it's easy to see that Jill has done just that, as soon as you walk in the door.