Tory Island

Tory Island, Co. Donegal, Ireland
Island Life off the Northwest Coast Donegal Ireland

Island Life off the Northwest Coast

Hop on a ferry and take off for a few days to this windswept island off Donegal’s northern coast, which has a thriving community of artists, an Irish-speaking community, and even its own king, who will welcome you off the boat. There are plenty of walks and biking trails, as well as the ruins of a monastery and round tower which was founded by St Columba. The island is 15 km (9 miles) from the mainland, and there are regular ferries from Magheroarty or Bunbeg (daily in summer and always weather depending).
By Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert

