Tortoise & Hare Bar and Grille 567 23rd St S, Arlington, VA 22202, USA

Sports and Music at Tortoise and Hare Bar The Tortoise and Hare is a chill hangout owned and operated by locals Brian Montgomery and Erik Dahlseid. The bar and grille have a no fuss, laid-back atmosphere with a menu that offers appetizers, burgers, pasta, beer, and cocktails. Customers, especially Pittsburgh fans, are invited to watch sporting events or stop in Wednesdays through Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. to enjoy live music.