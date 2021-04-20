Torre Lamberti
10 Piazza delle Erbe
+39 045 803 1230
Sun - Sat 8am - 2am
Romantic Views and Bells of TerrorThe 12th century Lamberti Tower in Piazza delle Erbe rises 84 meters over Verona. It, like all other towers at the time, used to flaunt the wealth of the family it was built for. When I climbed it (relaxedly, in an elevator), it flaunted the beauty of Verona through its vistas. You can easily spot the Adige River, the Castel San Pietro, churches, and several other towers.
Be mindful of its bells, though. Back in the day, the Marangona declared the end of the workday and warned about fires, whereas the Rengo announced city council meetings and wartime. But now... now they serve mostly to give tourists like me heart attacks by unexpectedly clanging inches from our ears when we're in the middle of peacefully enjoying the view.
If there hadn't been bars keeping people inside, I would jumped three feet backward and plunged to a tiled rooftop—and my death.