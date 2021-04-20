Torre Agbar
Torre Agbar, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Watch the sun set behind Barcelona's 3rd tallest skyscraperBarcelona's pickle-shaped Torre Agbar has been a fixture on the local skyline since September of 2005. During the day it looks sleekly metallic, and evenings it's lit up in a rainbow of colors. Barcelona sunsets are particularly striking behind it's soaring outline. Designed by Jean Nouvel and the b720 architectural firm , the tower is home to Barcelona-based water company, Grup Agbar and is a state-of-the-art environmentally friendly building.
The building's main hall is open weekdays from 8am to 8pm, and weekends from 9:30am to 3pm. Tours of the tower are hard to get unless you have a personal connection with someone that works at the building, which is unfortunate, because the views from the observation deck almost make drudging through the numerous open-plan office spaces worthwhile.
http://www.agbar.es/en/torre-agbar.html