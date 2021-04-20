Tuck Shop Trading Co.
1226 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4T 1W3, Canada
| +1 416-859-3566
Photo courtesy of Tuck Shop Co, tuckshopco.com
Mon 11am - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur, Fri 10am - 7pm
The Best Toronto Souvenir and Winter Wardrobe Staple
Tuck Shop Co. has offered a truly unique line of Canadiana fashion and quintessential Toronto goods. Its most popular items are its “city of neighbourhoods” toques, the classic Canadian toque upgraded with a snazzy print customized with your Toronto neighbourhood name or region in Ontario.
For those wanting their toques without a print, you can peruse from the monochrome cashmere toques and accompanying scarves. Sport your inner lumberjack with plaid jackets, fete your inner-fox with a fur stole or warm up with a cozy blanket. It’s all made in Canada with love. You can shop online or buy at one of Tuck Shop’s stockists like Blossom Lounge, North Standard Trading Co. or Love the Design, which all have other goodies to shop for too.