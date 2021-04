CONTACT Photography Festival - One month of Public Photography

Every May, Toronto’s museums, galleries and cafes are transformed into photography exhibitions centred around a unifying theme. Best of all, the exhibitions are free, making this a fun way to explore Toronto’s neighborhoods, whether by bike or via walking. Don’t forget the public installations including the massive mural on the side of MOCCA’s wall. This inspiring festival is one of my favorites in the city and a way to explore more underground venues like the Toronto Image Works or SMASH in the Junction.