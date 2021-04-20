Toronto City Hall
100 Queen Street West
| +1 416-392-2489
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 4:30pm
Toronto Cavalcade of LightsThe Cavalcade of Lights, held at Toronto's City Hall near the end of every November is the inauguration of the holiday season. The Christmas Tree (or Holiday Tree, as some in our politically correct city call it) is lit and the skating rink opens.
An ornate celebration with popular Toronto musical acts and a pyrotechnic show illuminated by stunts and circus performances are watched by revelers excited to celebrate the onset of the holidays and winter season in Toronto.
Photo: with permission from Arienne Parzei of http://seeyousoon.ca/
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Doors Open - Exclusive Access to some of Toronto's Best Architecture
Despite the gaffes from our now-infamous mayor, the city of Toronto puts on some spectacular events. Doors Open is no exception.
Hosted in late May every year, the public is granted access to some of Toronto’s most exclusive facilities and behind the doors of famous Toronto icons and sites such as the Don Jail, Massey Hall, the Winter Garden Theatre, and City Hall (that would exclude a visit to the mayor’s office).
It’s also an opportunity to explore and photograph lesser known architectural gems in the city especially if you're a shutterbug, architecture advocate or just plain curious. In its 15th year, over 155 buildings are open to discover. Best of all? It’s free.
Photo: toronto.ca/doorsopen
