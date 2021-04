Toronto City Hall

Despite the gaffes from our now-infamous mayor, the city of Toronto puts on some spectacular events. Doors Open is no exception.Hosted in late May every year, the public is granted access to some of Toronto’s most exclusive facilities and behind the doors of famous Toronto icons and sites such as the Don Jail, Massey Hall, the Winter Garden Theatre, and City Hall (that would exclude a visit to the mayor’s office).It’s also an opportunity to explore and photograph lesser known architectural gems in the city especially if you're a shutterbug, architecture advocate or just plain curious. In its 15th year, over 155 buildings are open to discover. Best of all? It’s free.Photo: toronto.ca/doorsopen