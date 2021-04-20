Where are you going?
Toronado

547 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
| +1 415-863-2276
Sip on Craft Beer at Toronado in the Haight San Francisco California United States

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2am

Sip on Craft Beer at Toronado in the Haight

For a quarter of a century, long before the craft beer movement was in full swing throughout the rest of the country, this Lower Haight bar has been serving some of the best unknown beer on tap out there.

Don’t expect a hip interior—the only thing that keeps Toronado from being classified as a dive bar is its incredible long-term commitment to serving the best brews—but do expect an overflowing crowd on most evenings.

When Russian River Brewing Company’s Pliny the Younger, a double IPA widely considered to be one of the best in the world, is released for about a week each February? You’ll have to fight your way in.

Choose from any of the 50 rotating beers they have on tap, and even though there’s no food menu, you can bring in sausage’s from Rosamunde Sausage Grill next door. Cash only.

By Liv Combe

