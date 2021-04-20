Tori's Bakeshop
+1 647-350-6500
Vegan Eats at Tori'sPerhaps a titch out of the way for your average visitor, Tori's Bake Shop is well worth a visit if you're about to amble around the Beaches.
The space is oh-so-pretty, with minty accents subtly reminding customers that they're in a green environment (not that you'd ever guess it based on the baked goods).
Cinnamon rolls are free of egg and dairy; savoury biscuits slyly trick the palate with the promise of "cheddar"; cupcakes mimic the consistency of their richer cousins, and taste just as sweet. Tori also puts together sandwiches including one with smoked coconut masquerading as bacon (though it's a little messy, so don't cart it off to the beach). A charming spot.
More Recommendations
over 6 years ago
The Cutest Little Bakeshop in the TDot
This has to be hands-down the most darling bakeshop in Toronto, and I love it even more because everything is vegan and gluten free (oh and because I share it's name, Tori's my nickname!).
Everything is beautifully crafted and I especially love the Mojito cupcake! Yes, I said MOJITO cupcake!
