Topnotch Resort & Spa 4000 Mountain Resort, Stowe, VT 05672, USA

TopNotch Resort & Spa Topnotch's 68 rooms feature locally made furniture and art and the lobby has a stellar view of the surrounding mountains. An on-site Nordic center outfits guests with snow-shoes and cross-country skis, and offers lessons. February is one of the best times for ice fishing in Vermont, and the resort offers casting clinics and can arrange for guests to try their luck at some of the prettiest lakes in the state. Flannel, the new restaurant, serves the type of food you will crave after a day of playing in the cold: a burger topped with pork belly, an egg, and Vermont cheddar; and mushroom soup topped with housemade ricotta.