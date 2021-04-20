Top of the Rock
30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, USA
| +1 212-698-2000
no other city like NYC...This is the city that never sleeps, literally. There is more to this city than big buildings, tons of tourists, traffic jams. This city is also home to great museums, lovely parks, excellent foods, and just diverse culture. I never get tired of this city. This is America, This is New York City.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Sunset from Top of the Rock
Dramatic view of midtown/downtown NYC.