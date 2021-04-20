Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Top of the Rock

30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, USA
Website
| +1 212-698-2000
Sunset from Top of the Rock New York New York United States
no other city like NYC... New York New York United States
Sunset from Top of the Rock New York New York United States
no other city like NYC... New York New York United States

no other city like NYC...

This is the city that never sleeps, literally. There is more to this city than big buildings, tons of tourists, traffic jams. This city is also home to great museums, lovely parks, excellent foods, and just diverse culture. I never get tired of this city. This is America, This is New York City.
By Albert Millan

More Recommendations

Marc Einsele
almost 7 years ago

Sunset from Top of the Rock

Dramatic view of midtown/downtown NYC.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30