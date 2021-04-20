Tony's
410 Market St, St. Louis, MO 63102, USA
| +1 314-231-7007
More info
Tue - Thur 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm
The Best Restaurant in St. LouisTony's restaurant has been in existence since 1946.
The food is to the standards of the French Laundry, or Daniel in New York. The service is amazing. Yes, it is expensive, but less than a similar experience would be in NYC.
The Bommaritos have owned and operated this place over its existence, and one member of the family is there every night, friendly and attentive in a way that is difficult to find at NYC's best restaurants.
The lobby and bar is filled with photos of hundreds of celebrities who have dined here over the years, which is fun to see. The decor is subdued and pleasant. The service is attentive but not hovering. Many dishes are prepared table-side, an enjoyable show that guarantees delivery at the peak of perfection. It is a well-understood fact that the staff are so well trained at Tony's, you will find graduates of Tony's at other restaurants all over the city.
Everyone knows that no one can cook like mom, which is certainly true for me—but I'm fortunate in that my mom learned from Tony himself.
We only live once, and if you are in St. Louis enjoy life at Tony's. No tie required, but you will be more comfortable in a jacket. Of course, reservations are necessary.