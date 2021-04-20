Tony's Newburgh Lunch, Inc.
348 Broadway, Newburgh, NY 12550, USA
| +1 845-562-9660
Mon - Wed 6:30am - 4pm
Thur - Sat 6:30am - 5pm
A Family Tradition, Serving Simple FoodTony's Newburgh Lunch has been a staple of downtown Newburgh, NY for 3 generations. This simple joint serves a basic and cheap menu for breakfast and lunch. You can easily walk out of Tony's with a satisfying meal for under $5 (pancakes $3, BLT $2.85, hot dog $1.70).
But what Tony's is best known for is its homemade Texas-style chili sauce that they slather on hot dogs and hamburgers (or just about anything). It's so popular that they sell the sauce by the jar.
When you enter Tony's Newburgh Lunch the atmosphere will bring you back 60 years. Its long and narrow space is lined with a diner counter and swivel stools. And the walls are filled with historic images of the neighborhood.
Service is fast and friendly. And at lunch, you'll often find a line out the door. Which means it's gotta be good.