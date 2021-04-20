Tonle Sap Lake
The Voyage HomeTaken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her three children perhaps making their voyage home. It was my last night in Siem Reap and it couldn't have been more memorable. The sunset was absolutely spectacular.
almost 7 years ago
Floating Village at Sunset
The floating village at Tonle Sap Lake is anything but boring. Here's a pic of a vendor who is selling grilled meat in her tiny boat. She stops by the orphanage.