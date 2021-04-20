Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tonle Sap Lake

Porkombor Street(Charles De Gaulle), Mondul 3 Village, Slor Kram Commune,, Siem Reap province, Kingdom of Cambodia. 00855, Cambodia
+855 12 987 526
The Voyage Home Phnom Koulen National Park Cambodia
Floating Village at Sunset Phnom Koulen National Park Cambodia
The Voyage Home Phnom Koulen National Park Cambodia
Floating Village at Sunset Phnom Koulen National Park Cambodia

The Voyage Home

Taken in Tonle Sap Lake, Cambodia where I had the pleasure of taking a boat ride at sunset on my own to visit a floating village in the middle of the lake. One of the final images on my camera is this boat in the far distance of a mother and her three children perhaps making their voyage home. It was my last night in Siem Reap and it couldn't have been more memorable. The sunset was absolutely spectacular.
By Caterina

More Recommendations

Caterina
almost 7 years ago

Floating Village at Sunset

The floating village at Tonle Sap Lake is anything but boring. Here's a pic of a vendor who is selling grilled meat in her tiny boat. She stops by the orphanage.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points