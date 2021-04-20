Where are you going?
Tongue River Canyon

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Take on the Tongue

The Tongue River Canyon is one of Sheridan County’s most impressive landmarks; a scenic 30-minute drive from downtown Sheridan, the canyon is a favorite recreational retreat for local hikers, rock climbers, runners, mountain bikers and all manner of outdoor enthusiasts. I’ve made bi-weekly excursions out into the canyon since I first started visiting Sheridan, and often feel like I have the entirety of the wild all to myself - even when I’ve hiked a few short miles.

The canyon is defined by spectacular rock formations and the rushing river, where it’s not uncommon to spy fly fishermen plying their craft in the early morning light. Bald Eagles nest in large nests built in dead trees along the river at the mouth of the canyon, while the fields up above the canyon are favorite playgrounds for deer and other Wyoming wildlife. Many non-residents come to know the canyon each year as participants in the Bighorn Trail Run, though my own experiences racing in this part of the country are a story for another time.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

