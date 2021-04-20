Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tongue & Cheek

431 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Website
| +1 305-704-2900
Southern Favorites South of the South Miami Beach Florida United States

Southern Favorites South of the South

Tongue and Cheek is a unique treat in the middle of world-famous South Beach. Although Miami is "south of the south," you can still get some of your favorite Southern dishes with a sophisticated twist.

The restaurant’s interior design includes original artworks by local artist Claudio Picasso that include a haunting pastoral mural in the private dining room and impressionistic aerial views of the Miami skyline in the main dining room

There's a super cool vibe at the bar, crafted with rich woods and subway tile. Be sure to make a selection from the signature cocktail list. My favorite is the The Walking Dead, a variation on a Bloodhound made with pureed strawberries, gin, dry vermouth and sweet vermouth. The mixture shaken and strained into a rocks glass filled with ice and rimmed with a housemade dehydrated strawberry powder.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points