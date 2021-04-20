Long list of battles

One of Warsaw's memories from a turbulent past, this monument is also a symbolic homage to millions soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for Poland’s freedom. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Grób Nieznanego Żołnierza) is placed between Pilsudski square and the Saxon garden. The memorial is protected by two soldiers that stand in one spot and the guard is changed every hour. Special Guard Changing Ceremony takes place at noon on Sundays.