Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
plac Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego 1-3, 00-078 Warszawa, Poland
Memorial to War VictimsThe Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw is a memorial to all war victims, near the old town center and many other sites including the synagogue and Jewish Theater. Also close to Klub Klezmer (music!) and kosher deli food...
One of Warsaw's memories from a turbulent past, this monument is also a symbolic homage to millions soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for Poland’s freedom. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Grób Nieznanego Żołnierza) is placed between Pilsudski square and the Saxon garden. The memorial is protected by two soldiers that stand in one spot and the guard is changed every hour. Special Guard Changing Ceremony takes place at noon on Sundays.