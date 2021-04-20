Tom O The Wood
Finwood Rd, Rowington, Warwick CV35 7DH, UK
| +44 1564 782252
Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm
Tom O The Wood- A Lovely Canalside PubTom O The Wood is a beautiful old pub beside the Grand Union Canal in Rowington, Warwickshire. With locally brewed beers on tap and a warm welcome from owners Charlie and Chris this pub is one of Warwickshire's best kept secrets and the ideal escape from the crowds in nearby Stratford Upon Avon.
Why not order a pint of local Crooked Elbow beer and sit beside the canal to watch the boats go by. Out for a country walk with the dog? Well dogs are just as welcome as humans and there is even a bowl of biscuits for well behaved hounds.
The best bit is the restaurant which features locally sourced fresh food and all cooked on the premises by Chris. The Tom O The Wood chicken in a basket is superb, and as for the spiced fish and chips..... light and delicious. Don't forget to check out the specials which could feature anything from locally caught rabbit to fish. I also recommend the chocolate brownies and a walk around the village to burn off the calories afterwards. And if you are sailing by with no time to stop the Tom O The Wood also does take out pizzas.
Whether you go on a warm summer evening or a frosty day the Tom O The Wood is a lovely friendly pub to enjoy.