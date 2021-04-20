Eclectic Belize

Belize is not a country that mandates a strict itinerary upon arrival. All you need is an open mind and a venturing notion. I choose to stay in a small Mayan village in the Toledo district (Cuxlin Ha) along with two dozen villagers of whom I have become close with over the years. Belize is an extremely nature oriented country. Blue River is an area amongst a handfull of small Mayan villages and is fairly well described in its title of "blue river." A twenty minute walk can take you from the rough dirt road to the mouth of the cave. If you're a strong swimmer and eager for adventure, dive on in and venture as far into the cave as you can (don't forget your headlamp). If you enjoy hand-crafted Belizean jewelry, you'll find plenty of it upon returning to your vehicle. The villagers occupy the ground with beautiful blankets full of souvenirs worth investing in. Rio Blanco Falls is another destination for the nature seeking traveler. Rio Blanco Falls is a gorgeous waterfall deep in the rainforest in the Toledo district. Depending on the season, the height of the waterfall may vary from 10 to 20 feet. The people of Belize are extremely welcoming and ecstatic about life. You can experience the warming culture in downtown Punta Gorda (PG). PG has a lot to offer; from authentic Belizean food to sea glass and handmade hammocks. If you have deep enough pockets, Machaca Hill is the place to stay. It is the most appealing and exotic hotel I have been to. Look it up for yourself.