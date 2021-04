Stylish Summer Wheels

At one of two locations in Surry Hills, rent a Tokyobike to navigate sunny Sydney in summer. Designed for comfort and lightness in the busy city of Tokyo , the bikes are also great for the smooth, well-marked paths of Surry Hills. Besides bikes, the Tokyobike shops also sell Japanese home accessories, totes by Superior Labor, and bike bags and baskets by the Finnish company Linus. The best part about a Tokyobike? It'll make you look like a local.