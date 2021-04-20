Tokyo Sushi Academy

Waste of time & money, you won't learn about sushi here.

They teach you how to pass their unrecognized, worthless certification test for $10,000+. You waste most of your time leaning to cut dikon radish, taking useless speed tests you have not had enough time to practice, and waiting around doing nothing. They do not teach you more than making rice & forming nigiri. They don't teach you about fish quality and freshness and you don't get that much practice breaking down whole fish as they promise. You do spend time cleaning their kitchen and grease traps. If you take the English version of the class don't count on the translators, only 1 out of 3 of them actually translated what the Japanese speaking only teachers were saying. It is a total ripoff.



you have been warned.