Tokyo Sushi Academy
8-chōme-2-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0023, Japan
| +81 3-3362-1755
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Become a Sushi Master in TokyoLearning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut sashimi, assemble nigiri, and form tight seaweed rolls.
From $10,700. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.
almost 5 years ago
Waste of time & money, you won't learn about sushi here.
They teach you how to pass their unrecognized, worthless certification test for $10,000+. You waste most of your time leaning to cut dikon radish, taking useless speed tests you have not had enough time to practice, and waiting around doing nothing. They do not teach you more than making rice & forming nigiri. They don't teach you about fish quality and freshness and you don't get that much practice breaking down whole fish as they promise. You do spend time cleaning their kitchen and grease traps. If you take the English version of the class don't count on the translators, only 1 out of 3 of them actually translated what the Japanese speaking only teachers were saying. It is a total ripoff.
you have been warned.
