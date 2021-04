Become a Sushi Master in Tokyo

Learning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut sashimi, assemble nigiri, and form tight seaweed rolls.

From $10,700. This appeared in the October 2012 issue.