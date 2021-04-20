Where are you going?
Tokaj

Tokaj, 3910 Hungary
Wine Cave in Tokaj, Hungary Tokaj Hungary

Wine Cave in Tokaj, Hungary

If you fancy an adventure to Gróf Degenfeld Winery, in the famous Tokaj-Hegyalja wine region of Hungary, you will be close to the bottles pictured above. These are two ancient bottles of Tokaji, which is a sweet wine made from grapes that have been affected by noble rot. But in fact, to locate these particular bottles, you will have to venture into the maze of caves that are carved into the surrounding hillside located behind the actual building. You will start at a large iron gate, then proceed through a huge oak door, and then finally you will wander the caves until you happen upon these little beauties. Once you try Tokaji, you will probably agree that it was worth the trek. Gróf Degenfeld Winery H-3915 Tarcal, Terézia Kert 9. www.grofdegenfeld.hu/en
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

