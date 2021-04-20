Where are you going?
Tojo's Restaurant

1133 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G1, Canada
Website
| +1 604-872-8050
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Meet the Inventor of the California Roll

One of the word’s most famous sushi rolls was invented right here in Vancouver, by culinary legend, Hidekazu Tojo. Take a seat in his elegant restaurant over on West Broadway and either put yourself in chef’s hands and order the omakase or try a few of their original creations, such as the Great Canadian Roll, an inside-out Atlantic lobster roll with asparagus and smoked Pacific salmon on top, or the Northern Light Roll which features wild prawn tempura, avocado and seasonal fruit rolled in a cucumber crepe. If you don’t want to be too formal, go casual at their Sake Bar and watch a hockey game while snacking on some of the city’s very best sushi and drinking Yuzu-tinis.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Stacy Small
almost 7 years ago

Spot Prawn Sushi in Vancouver

First spot prawns of the season prepared by Tojo at his namesake Vancouver sushi restaurant.
Stacy Small
almost 7 years ago

Tojo's Vancouver

Everything Tojo (inventor of the California roll) creates is a work of art that tastes insanely delicious.

