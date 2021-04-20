Tojo's Restaurant
1133 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC V6H 1G1, Canada
| +1 604-872-8050
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10:30pm
Meet the Inventor of the California RollOne of the word’s most famous sushi rolls was invented right here in Vancouver, by culinary legend, Hidekazu Tojo. Take a seat in his elegant restaurant over on West Broadway and either put yourself in chef’s hands and order the omakase or try a few of their original creations, such as the Great Canadian Roll, an inside-out Atlantic lobster roll with asparagus and smoked Pacific salmon on top, or the Northern Light Roll which features wild prawn tempura, avocado and seasonal fruit rolled in a cucumber crepe. If you don’t want to be too formal, go casual at their Sake Bar and watch a hockey game while snacking on some of the city’s very best sushi and drinking Yuzu-tinis.
