Tofo Beach Tofo Beach, Mozambique

Casa Azul The best part of our stay in Tofo was Casa Azul. This little guesthouse is right on the beach with just a few rooms, run by a lovely woman named Laura. We enjoyed drinking our morning coffee on the porch and eating meals family style with the few other guests.



We also skeptically signed up for an ocean safari. It definitely turned out to be worth it-we encountered numerous humpback whales breaching almost uncomfortably close to our small boat. We also had the experience of swimming with a whale shark. The two boys on the boat instructed us to put our masks on and jump from the boat. When I put my face in, I realized I was almost on top of it! Slightly terrifying and and amazingly cool.



I don't usually get sea sick, but I recommend taking dramamine.