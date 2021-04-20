Tofo Beach
Tofo Beach, Mozambique
Casa AzulThe best part of our stay in Tofo was Casa Azul. This little guesthouse is right on the beach with just a few rooms, run by a lovely woman named Laura. We enjoyed drinking our morning coffee on the porch and eating meals family style with the few other guests.
We also skeptically signed up for an ocean safari. It definitely turned out to be worth it-we encountered numerous humpback whales breaching almost uncomfortably close to our small boat. We also had the experience of swimming with a whale shark. The two boys on the boat instructed us to put our masks on and jump from the boat. When I put my face in, I realized I was almost on top of it! Slightly terrifying and and amazingly cool.
I don't usually get sea sick, but I recommend taking dramamine.
More Recommendations
almost 4 years ago
Go Whale Shark Diving
One of the best things to do in Mozambique is go whale shark diving. For about $30 you can go on a two hour "ocean safari" and get up close and personal with these gentle giants. Not only that, but we were able to find giant manta rays as well. If you travel to Tofo Beach from June to December you stand a strong chance of catching the humpback and southern right whales migrate here to give birth!