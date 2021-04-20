Todos los Santos

Art and Tacos

59 Squares of art greeted my wife and I as we sat window side in the Hotel "Casa Tota" for a bite to eat. The Corona, Smoked Marlin Tostada and Seafood Burrito were second only to the local children playing in the streets and this display of art from local artist that I have since forgotten.



The hotel pledges that it is "Proudly Modest" and while the prices are the charm and charisma... not to mention the margaritas are far from it.



Whether staying at "Casa Tota", or the more famous yet apparently unrelated Hotel California the art filled town of Todos Santos has something for everyone, a stroll, some local art, world class surf down the street, and busy streets fading into quiet evenings all around.



A place, a meal. a stop in our Jeep Wrangler that will never be forgotten.