Todos los Santos
Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Eternal FlowersMy mom lives near Todos Santos and when I visit, I like to stroll through stores that sell pinatas, eat fish and beans, and stop by the town cemetery.
The cemetery looks like an ice cream shop display with bright colors lined up next to each other. The mausoleums and graves of the towns people are color washed in lime green, cobalt blue, bright orange and all of them are covered with bouquets of plastic flowers, placed to celebrate the dead for years to come. There is a remarkably larges section just for children, painted lovingly in pastels and adorned with dolls and angles.
The original cemetery from the 1800s is located on Ocampo and Rangel streets. So old many tumbs are not marked.
Art and Tacos
59 Squares of art greeted my wife and I as we sat window side in the Hotel "Casa Tota" for a bite to eat. The Corona, Smoked Marlin Tostada and Seafood Burrito were second only to the local children playing in the streets and this display of art from local artist that I have since forgotten.
The hotel pledges that it is "Proudly Modest" and while the prices are the charm and charisma... not to mention the margaritas are far from it.
Whether staying at "Casa Tota", or the more famous yet apparently unrelated Hotel California the art filled town of Todos Santos has something for everyone, a stroll, some local art, world class surf down the street, and busy streets fading into quiet evenings all around.
A place, a meal. a stop in our Jeep Wrangler that will never be forgotten.
